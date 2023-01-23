COVID-19 cases fell by 11 in Columbia County on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685
Total Active Cases: 36. Down 11 since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,545
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 1. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,458
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,732
Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,669
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,702
Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,540
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,129
Total Active Cases: 48. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,877
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 994,186
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 106
Recovered cases: 976,477
Deaths: 12,788
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 264
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 54
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18