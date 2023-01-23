COVID

COVID-19 cases fell by 11 in Columbia County on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685

Total Active Cases: 36. Down 11 since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,545

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 1. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,458

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,732

Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,669

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,702

Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,540

Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,129

Total Active Cases: 48. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,877

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 994,186

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 106

Recovered cases: 976,477

Deaths: 12,788

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 264

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 54

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

