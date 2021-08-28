With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Magnolia Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones encourages everyone to get vaccinated.
“Of the patients that are getting sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, with the exception of one who had underlying conditions, they have all been unvaccinated,” Jones told the hospital board earlier this week.
There has been an uptick of vaccinations in the community.
Director of Nursing Stephanie Schmittou added that they are seeing the effects that the vaccines are working. “Their symptoms are not as severe,” she said. “It’s not hitting their lungs as bad. They are faring very well if they’ve been vaccinated.”
In other board news:
-Staffing is still an issue for the hospital. Jones said the hospital was already on the upswing in ER volume before COVID-19 hit, but now everybody is being stretched.
Schmittou said all departments have been experiencing elevated census.
“We have been able to recruit very little and staffing agencies are hard to find,” she said. “The rates have soared through the roof. We’re struggling. We need a handful more nurses, maybe two handfuls.”
-- Jones expressed gratitude for the support the hospital staff has received from the community. “It’s the breakfasts, the lunches, the little things that let them know the community appreciates them.”
-- Dr. Kevin Rudder began seeing patients in the new clinic on Tuesday. An open house will be scheduled at a later date.
-- The hospital ended the month of July with a positive EBITDA of $491,623.
Net revenue for the month was $2,612,963. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were up to 110 due to COVID-19 increases. She said clinic visits were 994. There were
104 surgeries. Emergency room visits were up to 919.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $70,349, including $60,933 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $324,570.
Gross revenue is $48,701,731, with a net revenue of $20,182,471 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $154,433.
The net labor expense is $14,246,449. Non-operating income for the year is $2,971,108 including $496,450 in sales tax revenue and $2,382,353 in grant revenue, mostly COVID-19 related.
The next meeting will be September 27.