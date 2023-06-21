The Columbia County Sheriff's Office continues to work on five unsolved murders and need the public’s assistance.
The cases include Reginald Harper, Tory Johnson, Travares Kimbell, Jordan Morgan and Scotty Barker.
Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin said he cannot comment on the individual cases because the investigations are ongoing but did say he believes people who know things about the cases have not yet come forward.
He urges them to contact the Sheriff’s Office not just to know they did the right thing and put a killer behind bars, but also for other reasons.
“There will be a substantial reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of any of these murders,” Martin said. “We are trying to get these murders solved so these families can have closure.”
Anyone with any information may call Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655 or the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 870-234-5331 and ask to speak with an investigator.
Columbia County’s unsolved cases do not include unsolved cases being worked by the Magnolia Police Department.
REGINALD HARPER
The death of Reginald Renaldo Harper, 46, has not been ruled as a homicide, Sheriff Martin said in late May. However, because of different stories that investigators have heard about Harper’s death on Friday, October 11, 2019, they will continue to investigate it as such because there are suspicious circumstances.
The body of Harper, from Homer, LA, was struck by a westbound Union Pacific train near the Oak Street crossing in McNeil late in the evening. He was apparently lying inside one of the two tracks at the crossing when he was struck. The accident was reported to Columbia County Central Dispatch at 12:59 a.m.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Columbia County Ambulance Service responded to a report of a man being struck by a train. A search was conducted that discovered Harper’s body beneath the train.
TORY JOHNSON
The body of Tory Kenta Johnson, 37, was found Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, on the street in front of 214 W. Simmons in Waldo. Deputies were dispatched at 4:13 a.m.
Authorities did look for a vehicle that may have been connected to the shooting, but no arrest was made.
TRAVARES KIMBELL
Travares Kimbell, 37, of Waldo was found shot to death after deputies were dispatched to a home on Center Street in Waldo about 11:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
JORDAN MORGAN
A vacant mobile home in Waldo burned on the night of Thursday, December 8. The fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday, Dec 11. They found a vehicle in front of the house and learned that it belonged to Jordan Christopher “J.M.” Morgan, 22, formerly of Magnolia but then living in Little Rock. His remains were found inside the house.
Sheriff Martin said that Morgan’s death has been ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner but added that his office was not releasing any further information about the case.
SCOTTY BARKER
Scotty Barker, 42, was run over and killed early December 3, 2022 while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta, said Martin, who was at that time the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department Investigator.
Martin said the man has family in El Dorado and they have been notified of his death.
In a previous story written about this incident, Martin said Barker was walking a Pit-bull breed dog and the dog stayed with his owner even after the accident.