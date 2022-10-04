The Magnolia Housing Authority has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD said in a statement on Tuesday that the MHA will use the money to buy surveillance cameras for property it owns.
A total of $10.4 million was granted to Public Housing Agencies for capital improvements enhancing safety and security for residents. The MHA was one of the agencies to receive the maximum grant size awarded.
The Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority got $13,725 for the purchase of carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.
“Safety in public housing is a top priority at HUD,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds will help identify and address opportunities to invest in physical improvements and to advance the health and safety of public housing residents.”
The funds are awarded through HUD’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program, which supports public housing authorities as they address the safety of public housing residents. These grants may be used to install, repair, or replace capital equipment or systems that contribute to a safer living environment for residents, including security systems/surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks, doors, and carbon monoxide detectors.