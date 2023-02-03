Magnolia may not have received any freezing rain or snow from this week’s winter storm, but total precipitation is well above normal for recent years.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 11.83 inches of rain in January, and has measured 1.62 inches in February for a year-to-date total of 13.45 inches. Add December rainfall, and Magnolia has received 21.63 inches since December 1.
Magnolia can usually count on February to average more than 5 inches of rain, and often to have the best opportunity for wintry weather.
Recent February precipitation:
February 2022 – 5.28 inches
February 2021 – 5.15 inches and 10.25 inches of snow
February 2020 – 7.34 inches
February 2019 – 1.82 inches
February 2018 -- 11.18 inches
February 2017 – 4.58 inches
February 2016 – 4.37 inches
February 2015 – 4.04 inches and 2.75 inches of snow
Magnolia got 61.42 inches of rain in 2022.