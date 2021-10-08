A search had been ongoing since Monday for a missing man, Chad Tompkins, 47, of Emerson.
Tompkins’ sister-in-law, Christina Tompkins, said Chad Tompkins has been missing since Thursday, September 30. He was last seen by his family at the Emerson Food Mart by his family.
He is a white male of average build, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
“The Sheriff’s Office is still helping and doing what they can, but there just aren’t any tracks or leads or anything,” she said.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Doug Wood said a search has been going on for four days, but when the department was first notified, they could not use search dogs because of the time they were notified and the rainy weather. Wood said Chad Tompkins’ father, Wayne Tompkins, said his son lives with him and his wife, Vicki Tompkins, southwest of Emerson.
Wood said his Wayne Tompkins found some belongs of his sons on the side of the road between the house and U.S. 79 in Emerson.
Wayne Tompkins was Columbia County Sheriff from 1997-2001.
“We have used all-terrain vehicles, we have been walking, we have been looking on old deer stands, and we have droned over areas and things like that,” Wood said.
Christina Tompkins said her brother-in-law has disabilities, but a good person who is kind.
“He’s a kind gentle soul, he wouldn’t hurt anyone. He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought that would help you,” Christina Tompkins said.
She said in he had a head injury at a well site in 2017 and was not able to work.
“He seemed to get worse that summer and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder,” she said.
She said Chad Tompkins wondered off in 2018 to Magnolia and was gone for two days.
Chad Tompkins loved to fish and grew up on Arkansas 344 in Magnolia. He was a 1992 graduate of Magnolia High School, she said. He also loved playing with his nieces and nephews as he was a very loving uncle.
“We want to thank everyone for their help, prayers, and support. We would like to ask for everyone to please, if they hear anything, let us know,” she said.
To report anything relevant to this disappearance, call the Sheriff’s Office at 870-234-5331.