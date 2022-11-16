Arkansas reported “very high” instances of flu-like illnesses during the 45th week of the year ended Saturday.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported that since October 2, over 7,000 positive influenza tests have been reported by health care providers. These reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 90 percent were influenza A, and 10 percent were influenza B.
Nearly 6 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms last week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). Nearly 6 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.6 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 14 influenza-related deaths this flu season. In 2021-22 season, Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths.
CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 1,300 deaths from flu in the US. Four nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
Arkansas Death Report for Week 45
Deaths from all causes: 666
Deaths due to Pneumonia: 46
PCR confirmed Flu Deaths: 3
Death Certificate or Flu Antigen only: 2
Cumulative Flu Deaths since October 2
PCR confirmed Flu deaths: 4
Death Certificate or Antigen only: 10
Cumulative Flu deaths: 14
Total Flu-Related Hospital Admissions
Cumulative: 183
Week ending 11/12/2022: 52