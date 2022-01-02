Magnolia enjoyed temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday afternoon.
Early Sunday morning, Columbia County was under a winter weather advisory.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued the advisory that will be in effect until noon Sunday.
A mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible. Trace ice accumulations may result in a light glaze, especially on elevated surfaces. Only trace accumulations of snow are expected.
The advisory also covers Miller, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties in South Arkansas, the northeast corner of Texas, and Northwest Louisiana.
Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, but isolated slick spots may occur.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Lows Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 20s.