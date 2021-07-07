The City of Magnolia formalized an agreement on Tuesday for the marketing of potential commercial locations.
City Council members passed a resolution authorizing a professional services contract with Retail Strategies LLC. It is a Birmingham, AL-based commercial marketing firm. The goal is to help advertise local commercial real estate and better connect to potential businesses developers.
A contract with the firm’s sister company, RAM Partners LLC, was also approved to be the exclusive partner with Magnolia to advertise and solicit buyers and developers for Fountain Plaza, located on East Main Street.
The contract cannot exceed three years and a total of $120,000, according to the agreement, and is exclusive for 12 months -- meaning no other firms or entities can market the property. After one year, the contract may or may not be renewed, according to Magnolia Economic Development Director Ellie Baker.
The city official said Tuesday that the city has already invested $60,000 in the project.
The city currently owns Fountain Plaza after purchasing the 4.5-acre retail property in April 2019 for $250,000. The city then contracted the demolition of the dilapidated plaza, minus the CCAPS (Columbia County Animal Protection Society) Thrift Store and flea market properties, for an additional $85,000, thus making way for a potential commercial development deal.
The agreements with RAM Partners and Retail Strategies were made in an attempt to better market only Fountain Plaza for a possible developer, and no other city-owned commercial properties. The contract, though, still requires city approval before the property can be sold, according to Baker.
“This agreement just means that we’re OK with them marketing the property to their clients,” she said.
Should the property be developed or sold, the Columbia County Animal Protection Society’s buildings would be part of the deal, according to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann.
“The day may come that they may have to find a new home, but right now, CCAPS is staying where they’re at, and they’re well aware of that.”
In other council business on Tuesday:
JOINT RESCUE TRUCK
The City of Magnolia’s part of a joint rescue truck purchase with Columbia County was approved by the council. The deal has seen the Magnolia Fire Department take over car accident rescue and “jaws of life” duties throughout Columbia County.
As part of the deal, the city was absolved from paying its annual share of an interlocal agreement between the Magnolia, Columbia County, and Waldo governments to fund the local 9-1-1 dispatch operations. In turn, Magnolia Fire Department will staff and run the rescue services, as well as pay for fuel, insurance, and maintenance on the new rescue truck.
The purchase cost of the new vehicle, which is nearly ready for delivery, was around $160,000, according to MFD Fire Chief Greg Pinner. That cost is being split between the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, according to the rescue truck joint contract.
SPONSOR’S NON-PROFIT, INC.
The city’s monthly salary to Sponsor’s Non-Profit, Inc., a local Magnolia charity that heads court-ordered community service efforts, was re-worked to be a daily rate instead of a monthly payout.
The local nonprofit is presided over by current Magnolia City Councilman James Jefferson.
The nonprofit’s pay for providing the service to the city was $1,296 per month, but the contract was changed to $54 per workday (24 workdays in a month). The reasoning for the pay change, according to the mayor, was so the local taxpayers did not feel that “they weren’t getting what they are paying for.”
JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY
Juneteenth, which was recently added as a federal holiday by the U.S. government, was added to the city’s holiday pay schedule. The day will be observed every year on June 19 and a full, eight-hour day will be paid to city employees for the holiday.