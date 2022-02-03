Weather conditions deteriorated across South Arkansas on Thursday morning as a winter storm arrived in the region.
Schools in the Magnolia area were closed, with most declaring Thursday as an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) day.
CLICK HERE for our list of cancellations. Email news@magnoliareporter.com if you have additions.
A winter storm warning is in effect for South Arkansas through 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heavy mixed wintry precipitation is expected.
Sleet and snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible across the region. Ice accumulations of one quarter of an inch across northeast Texas and southwestern Arkansas is expected. Near a half-inch of ice is expected in southeast Oklahoma.
A quarter-inch of ice is sufficient to cause power outages and tree damage with the potential to make travel nearly impossible.
At 4 a.m., a steady rain fell in the Magnolia area and magnoliareporter.com recorded a ground temperature of 38 degrees. Temperatures are expected to fall through the morning.
iDriveArkansas.com, the state Department of Transportation’s road condition and traffic monitoring website, singled out U.S. 79 and U.S. 82 in Columbia County as having slushy conditions.
Slushy roads were north of a Pine Bluff-Hot Springs line,
At 3 a.m., the NWS stations in South Arkansas all reported rain with temperatures in the upper 30s.
A small but increasing number of Entergy Arkansas customers were without electrical power at 4 a.m. – about 7,000 statewide. About 4,000 customers were without service in the Trumann-Harrisburg area.
Outages extended as far south as the Fordyce-Warren area. Ice or snow conditions were reported along and north of Interstate 40.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage this afternoon and evening. The cold front will continue moving into the area overnight with showers becoming a steady light to moderate rain during the overnight.
The Arctic cold air is very shallow, so as the air temperature eventually gets down to freezing, this rainfall will begin to stick. The winter weather advisory for North Louisiana began at midnight with bridges and overpasses becoming hazardous first. As the subfreezing air continues to arrive, accumulations of ice are going to occur generally well north of Interstate 20. Expect driving conditions to quickly deteriorate once this transition occurs.
Wintry precipitation of freezing rain and sleet will continue to expand south and eastward throughout the day on Thursday, affecting bridges and overpasses initially. Some accumulation of ice up to one tenth of an inch will continue to make elevated surfaces extremely hazardous with some roads becoming hazardous as the afternoon wears into the evening.
Some light snow accumulations may mix in as time goes on, but may become more likely at the tail end of the event with deeper cold air. Given already wet surfaces, roads may thaw and refreeze with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. This will continue making driving hazardous potentially through Friday and perhaps Saturday. The weekend will see a slow and dry warming trend last into next week.
Southeastern Arkansas may expect ice accumulations of up to one-half inch across portions of southeast Arkansas. Sleet and snow accumulations are possible on top of this ice, with up to two to three inches of snow/sleet possible across western and central Arkansas.
Entergy Arkansas encouraged customers to prepare for outages due to freezing rain and ice accumulation likely to affect the service area.
Roughly 3,000 personnel – including transmission and distribution line workers, drone and helicopter operators and scouts, vegetation crews, emergency operations, safety and logistics managers – are placed at strategic locations across the state and ready to begin assessments, repairs and restorations as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“Predicting outages due to winter storms can be challenging, but we know ice brings about a different set of challenges for our crews working to restore power,” said Ventrell Thompson, acting vice president of Entergy Arkansas Customer Service. “It can make roads and walkways treacherous, impact access to our transmission and distribution lines, and generally cause greater damage to the power system as ice accumulates.
“This makes restoration more difficult and time-consuming, so we ask for your patience. In the more heavily impacted areas, customers may experience service interruptions for days, but please know that Entergy Arkansas is working to keep the power on and restore outages as safely and as quickly as possible.”
Freezing rain and ice is particularly harmful to electrical lines and tree limbs, with various effects based on the amount that accumulates.
One-eighth inch of freezing rain coating tree limbs and lines can begin to cause outages by breaking limbs hanging over power lines.
At one-quarter inch of freezing rain accumulation, the problem becomes worse. Younger evergreen trees will start to become heavy and lean into the distribution lines, causing more outages.
One-half inch accumulation of ice can add 500 pounds to power lines or tree limbs, which can snap and fall onto people and property.
Entergy Arkansas said it uses a calculated process in bringing customers back online after an outage in very cold weather, regardless of whether the initial cause of the outage was specifically weather-related.
Rather than simply energizing an entire power line all at once, Entergy brings customers back online one section at a time to avoid damage to its system and making the situation worse. This is standard practice for electric providers.
When power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when service is restored.
Customers without power can help by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances on to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.
Customers are encouraged stay away from downed lines. If you see downed or low-hanging lines, call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report them.
Summit Utilities, formerly CenterPoint Energy, urges natural gas customers to check carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous condition involving a furnace, water heater, fireplace, or stove.
Clear space around your registers so warm air can flow freely.
Remember to gently remove snow and ice from your gas meter and vents to avoid carbon monoxide from building up inside your home.
If you smell gas, act fast - leave your home and call both 911 and
800-992-7552 in Arkansas. Do not use electric switches, drive or start a car in close proximity to the potential leak, or do anything that could cause a spark.
Summit also encourages customers to keep thermostats no higher than 68 degrees. If possible, set it at 65 degrees when home and 60 degrees when away from home.
Avoid turning the thermostat up too high, too fast.
Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.
Insulate around windows and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.
Soak up the sun by opening curtains on your south-facing windows during the day and let the sunlight heat your home. Then, close them at night to reduce the incoming cold from any drafty windows.