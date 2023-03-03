Columbia County’s active case court of COVID-19 rose by four on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,789
Total Active Cases: 34. Up four since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,650
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,505
Total Active Cases: 3. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,471
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,715
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,768
Total Active Cases: 18. Down three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,624
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,270
Total Active Cases: 21. Down nine since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,043
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,005,212
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 460. Up 460 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 989,333
Deaths: 12,990. Up 10 since Wednesday.
Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.86%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%
Total Positive Tests: 7037
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3681
Total Negative Tests: 51701
PCR Negatives: 24946
Antigen Negatives: 26755
Total Tests: 58738
Private Lab Tests: 53,651
Public Lab Tests: 4840