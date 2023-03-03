COVID

Columbia County’s active case court of COVID-19 rose by four on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,789

Total Active Cases: 34. Up four since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,650

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,505

Total Active Cases: 3. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,471

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,715

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,768

Total Active Cases: 18. Down three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,624

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,270

Total Active Cases: 21. Down nine since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,043

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,005,212

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 460. Up 460 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 989,333

Deaths: 12,990. Up 10 since Wednesday.

Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.86%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%

Total Positive Tests: 7037

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3681

Total Negative Tests: 51701

PCR Negatives: 24946

Antigen Negatives: 26755

Total Tests: 58738

Private Lab Tests: 53,651

Public Lab Tests: 4840

