Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494
Total Active Cases: 40. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,350
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,470
Total Active Cases: 5. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,434
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,671
Total Active Cases: 26. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,599
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,593
Total Active Cases: 37. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,436
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,012
Total Active Cases: 48. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,761
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 978,105
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 467
Recovered cases: 958,504
Deaths: 12,663, up five since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 254
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19