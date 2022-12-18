COVID

Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494

Total Active Cases: 40. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,350

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,470

Total Active Cases: 5. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,434

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,671

Total Active Cases: 26. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,599

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,593

Total Active Cases: 37. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,436

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,012

Total Active Cases: 48. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,761

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 978,105

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 467

Recovered cases: 958,504

Deaths: 12,663, up five since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 254

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19

