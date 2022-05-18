There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-21-24-41-65, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $131 million ($74.9 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-15-22-36-64, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($59 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.