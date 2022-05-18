Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-21-24-41-65, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Florida.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $131 million ($74.9 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

7-15-22-36-64, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($59 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you