The number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County has risen by four since Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,747
Total Active Cases: 28. Up four since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,614
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 4. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,467
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,759
Total Active Cases: 11. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,702
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,744
Total Active Cases: 20. Up four since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,599
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,232
Total Active Cases: 51. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,975
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,965
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 313. Up 313 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 983,959
Deaths: 12,930. Up five since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 195. Up 13 since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30. Up 10 since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8. Up one since Monday.