The number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County has risen by four since Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,747

Total Active Cases: 28. Up four since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,614

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 4. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,467

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,759

Total Active Cases: 11. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,702

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,744

Total Active Cases: 20. Up four since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,599

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,232

Total Active Cases: 51. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,975

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,965

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 313. Up 313 since Monday.

Recovered cases: 983,959

Deaths: 12,930. Up five since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 195. Up 13 since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30. Up 10 since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8. Up one since Monday.

