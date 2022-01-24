COVID-19 continues to impact courts across the country including the 13th Judicial District Court in Columbia County.
During Thursday’s criminal court, six cases were continued due to people either having COVID or having sick children making them unable to be in court. A prosecutor was also out with the virus.
Ryan Wafer was supposed to be sentenced for probation revocation Thursday, but he was excused because he sent a picture of a COVID test that showed a positive result. Although there was some discussion about how real this could be because it was just a photo and not a note from a clinic or hospital, Wafer was excused.
“The home test was positive and out of an abundance of caution I’m sure we don’t want there to be a COVID positive person in here,” said Public Defender Daren Nelson.
After court was excused Thursday, Judge David Talley spoke about the backlog of courts because of the virus.
“It’s still been quite a problem, and different judges are coming up with different solutions for jury trials,” he said. “I’ve heard a judge is using Simmons Arena for a trial to spread the jury out.”
Talley said it is difficult to spread out but noted the courtroom Thursday had been purposely controlled to keep the number of people in attendance down. Strict mask guidelines are imposed and in court and some people with cases that could be put off were called and told not to come in.
The way the docket is now set up for twice monthly criminal court, people with cases are told to be in the courtroom at 9 a.m. and wait until their case is called. However, that could change, Talley said.
“Next time we might have to do docket time slots instead of everybody coming in at 9 a.m. and getting to them when we can,” Talley said.