The Magnolia School District will hold its next monthly COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students aged 5-11 on Friday, December 10.
Central Elementary School students through age 11 will receive the COVID-19 vaccination at 8:30 a.m., while East Side Elementary students age 5-11 will begin at approximately 10 a.m.
Students can receive either their first or second dose at the clinics. COVID-19 immunization forms for either dose may be completed and signed by the parent/guardian and returned to the school nurse's office by end of the day, Wednesday, December 8.
Immunization forms can be obtained by parents/guardians at the front offices of Central, East Side, and the Kindergarten Center, or the District Administration Building.