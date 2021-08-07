Keeping staff healthy is the thrust of Magnolia Regional Medical Center’s current response to the COVID-19 surge.
MRMC Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones said Friday that the hospital has only three COVID-19 patients.
“We still have a lot of other sick patients but our real challenge is making sure we maintain enough healthy staff to care for all of the patients.
“We are handling it right now but we implore people to take the vaccine so we don't overload the already overburdened system,” Jones said.
Hospitals across Arkansas are unable to transfer patients to higher levels of care because there are few if any beds available in the state’s larger metropolitan hospitals, Jones said.
“Hospitals across the state are caring for sicker patients in their local hospital that, in the past, would have been transferred to a tertiary care hospital,” Jones said.
MRMC’s LifeSmart Center was recently renovated for physician clinic space, but also to serve as an overflow facility for the care of COVID-19 patients.
Jones said the “Multispecialty Clinic” is available now, but hasn’t yet been needed because bed capacity hasn’t been reached inside the main hospital building.
“Our limitation is adequate number of staff to care for more patients, not the need for additional beds. We are working with the governor and the Department of Health and the Arkansas Hospital Association on ways to get more funding to bring in more temporary staffing and retain our existing staff,” Jones said.
As of Friday, Columbia County had nine new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. There were three new confirmed or probable active cases, raising the county to 93 active cases. That’s far off the pandemic’s peak, but three times more than a month ago.
Only 31.2 of Columbia County’s population age 12 and up is fully immunized against COVID-19. Another 12.6 percent is partially immunized.
“We really need, as a state, for people to take the vaccine. We are seeing that people are getting the new Delta variant of COVID, and some have had the vaccine beforehand, but we are not seeing them being admitted to the hospital. Those folks
that have had the vaccine are rarely winding up in the hospital,” Jones said.