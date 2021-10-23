Thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday and into early Monday as a strong upper trough and cold front move across the Four State region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a few storms could be severe along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor, with damaging winds the primary threat.
Large hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible areawide Wednesday, as another cold front moves across the region.
At this time, it appears that all modes of severe weather will be possible with these storms.