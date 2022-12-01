The State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 7 in the Diamond Conference Room at the Division of Arkansas Heritage headquarters at 1100 North St., Little Rock.
The board will review properties being presented for consideration for the Arkansas Register of Historic Places. South Arkansas sites include:
Greene, Talbot and Talley Halls Historic District – Magnolia, Columbia County
Gulf Oil Filling Station – Fordyce, Dallas County
Garrett’s Grocery Store – Friendship, Hot Spring County
CLICK HERE to see more Magnolia and Columbia County news.