COVID

COVID-19 case numbers were up in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,320

Total Active Cases: 16, up five since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,203

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,445

Total Active Cases: 2, up one since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,584

Total Active Cases: 11, no change since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,527

Total Deaths: 46

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,404

Total Active Cases: 22, down one since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,263

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,771

Total Active Cases: 30, up six since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,547

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 954,822

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 270

Recovered cases: 939,269

Deaths: 12,334, up 13 since Tuesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 160

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 23

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you