COVID-19 case numbers were up in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,320
Total Active Cases: 16, up five since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,203
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,445
Total Active Cases: 2, up one since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,584
Total Active Cases: 11, no change since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,527
Total Deaths: 46
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,404
Total Active Cases: 22, down one since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,263
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,771
Total Active Cases: 30, up six since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,547
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 954,822
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 270
Recovered cases: 939,269
Deaths: 12,334, up 13 since Tuesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 160
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 23
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12