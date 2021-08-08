Hot and humid conditions across the Four State area on Sunday will allow for heat index values to approach 105 degrees.
A few thunderstorms will be also possible this afternoon during peak heating hours, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no well-organized threat of thunderstorms is expected.
Hot and humid conditions will continue across the entire region through the upcoming week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, combined with the increasing humidity, will allow heat index values to climb between 105 to 110 degrees through much of the week.
Heat safety precautions should be taken outdoors to prevent heat stress and heat-related illnesses.
Daily forecasts for the Magnolia area are practically carbon copies of one another. Daytime highs in sunny conditions will be in the upper 90s, with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
There will be a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday, increasing to 40 percent on Saturday.