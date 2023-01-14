Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said his final goodbyes to his career with the county Wednesday after 12 years and a total of 50 years in law enforcement.
Around 85 to 100 well-wishers came by to shake his hand and congratulate him on this milestone at his come-and-go retirement reception inside the courtroom of the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility.
“He has done a great job,” said Columbia County Sheriff Captain Mike McWilliams. “One thing he expected from all his deputies was professionalism and he wanted us to treat everyone with respect. He was big on that.”
Loe did not make any comments during the reception, but instead seemed to just want everyone to enjoy refreshments and visit. Although Loe is highly experienced in law enforcement -- he worked 36 years for the Arkansas State Police, and as a city marshal in Taylor and then a night
marshal in Waldo -- he admits he has always been media shy and thought the public would prefer him doing work and not being in front of the camera.
However, his replacement, Sheriff Leroy Martin, stood up during the middle of the ceremony to ask others to share stories and memories about Loe.
Hope Keene of Taylor said she will never forget how Loe had a role in saving her mother’s life as she sped to get to the hospital.
“I was driving a yellow Cuda in Taylor and Loe was with a trooper on the side of the road, and I know he was like, ‘by God that’s Hope, she drives fast but she doesn’t drive 90 mph,” Keene said. “The state trooper was able to help work on my mother and if it wouldn’t have been for him, my mother would have died. And that will always be a memory for me that Mike had a part in saving my mother’s life.”
Victor Reynolds, who said he has known Loe for 65 years and met him in 6th grade while attending Taylor schools, said he ended up working in law enforcement too until his health forced early retirement. He said he admires Loe for the job he did for the county.
“He’s the best sheriff we’ve ever had,” he said.
Martin told the audience that he had seen Loe adjust some criminals' attitudes quickly and had also been a blessing to the department because he had made sure staff had things they never had before.
“Happy retirement and we miss you and any time you can come out and be with us,” Martin said.
Loe seemed to get amused about that but told someone when they asked him how retirement was treating him that he wasn’t quite used to it yet. He is nearing his second week in retirement.
“I look at my phone in the middle of the night and call Heather to see what is going on,” Loe said, referring to his administrative assistant, Heather Duke.
Duke’s eyes were sad Wednesday as she dutifully set out the tea and made the coffee and put out the fruit and the fruit dip, the cupcakes, cookies and cake with others. Duke made the fruit dip herself but hired Laura Imler to make the huge two layer white cake with buttercream icing and the chocolate cupcakes with gold flecks on them for decoration.
Duke said she had spoiled the sheriff, and she knew she would be fine, but getting to know how another person likes things would be somewhat difficult since she has been working for Loe since he took his position.
“I mean I am excited for him to leave, but it is a big loss to the
department and the county,” Duke said. “He has not only been a great boss, but he is a very kind, caring, compassionate and very understanding boss. He will definitely be missed.”
McWilliams said the main thing he will remember about Loe and the job he has done as Columbia County’s sheriff is how he did what was needed to have a harmonious staff to preside over.
“When he took over there was a lot of dissension in the department and he came in and said we are all going to get along and if anyone created a hostile work environment, they are gone,” he said.
Former deputy prosecutor Ryan Phillips, who was recently named to take over the district judgeship held by David Graham, said Loe had been great to work with and he expected him to remain active in the community.
“He was an outstanding sheriff that provided stability, experience and professionalism from his department to the people of Columbia County over his tenure,” Phillips said. “Although I know he will certainly be missed, I know that he will remain active in local politics and affairs and continue to be an asset to the community.”
Loe served on his first Columbia County Quorum Court meeting on Monday night. He said he is looking forward to taking over the Justice of the Peace District 11 seat.
And of course, he will have other assignments outside the county. He said he will now be doing a lot of what his wife, Donna, tells him.
“There is a lot of honey doing,” he said.