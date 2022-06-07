PotlatchDeltic Corporation said has announced that it is investing $131 million to expand and modernize its Waldo sawmill.
The project will increase the mill’s annual capacity from 190 million board feet of dimensional lumber to approximately 275 million board feet. The investment will also reduce the mill’s operating costs significantly.
“The Waldo investment is an exciting strategic growth opportunity, and it will position the mill among the lowest cost producers in the U.S. South,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “We expect to achieve additional EBITDDA of $25 to $30 million per year and an IRR of approximately 22% in our base case, which is based on a relatively conservative lumber price assumption. The project reflects our belief that housing fundamentals will remain strong,” said Cremers.
No new employment will result from the expansion at the mill, but the company estimates about 55 new indirect jobs will be created. Indirect employment in such an industry would typically include loggers, log truck drivers and associated businesses.
The news comes even as Astara Capital Partners said it has bought the former Victory Lumber sawmill in Camden and plans to reopen it. CLICK HERE to see the story.
PotlatchDeltic owns three sawmills and nearly 950,000 acres of timberlands in Arkansas.
"The investment in the Waldo lumber mill will further strengthen PotlatchDeltic’s important role in the forest products industry in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "By modernizing and expanding the mill, the company will support the community and position the mill and its team members for success well into the future."
The Waldo investment includes upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln. The existing mill will continue to operate during the project and completion is expected by the end of 2024.
PotlatchDeltic has contracted with BID Group to design, build, and equip the expansion and modernization.