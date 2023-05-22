ASL_Logo_Color_2c_gradient

Columbia County had sales totaling $428,827 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tickets in April, according to a report released May 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.

This is down from sales of $529,927.50 in March.

According to the report, Columbia County had prize winnings of $280,528 awarded in April. This is down from $356,135 in prize winnings awarded in March. Statewide, Arkansas had $50,819,312.50 in lottery ticket sales in April, down from $55,844,868 sales in March. According to the report, in April Arkansas was awarded $32,599,753 in prize winnings. This is down from winnings of $37,576,072 awarded in March.

The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties had lottery ticket sales and winnings as follows for the month of April.

Calhoun County had $69,804 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $45,902 awarded.

Hempstead County had $534,927 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $320,386 awarded.

Lafayette County had $108,442 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $85,770 awarded.

Miller County had $738,606.50 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $463,224 awarded.

Nevada County had $202,977 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $135,128 awarded.

Ouachita County had $769,431.50 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $478,359 awarded.

Union County had $1,281,543 in lottery ticket sales in April, with winnings of $865,263 awarded.

Columbia County retailers had sales for the month of April las follows.

1. Tobacco Station, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $94,567; average weekly sales $23,641.75.

2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $53,620.50; average weekly sales $13,405.13.

3. Dixie Mart #7289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $37,158.50; average weekly sales $9,289.63.

4. Dixie Mart #7287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $35,360; average weekly sales $8,840.

5. Dixie Mart #7285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $32,662.50; average weekly sales $8,165.63.

6. E-Z Mart #4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $26,665.50; average weekly sales $6,666.38.

7. Dixie Mart #7286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $25,073.50; average weekly sales $6,268.38.

8. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $23,745.50; average weekly sales $5,936.38.

9. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $22,731.00; average weekly sales $5,682.75.

10. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $17,745.50; average weekly sales $4,436.38.

11. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $17,414.50; average weekly sales $4,353.63.

12. Dixie Mart #7288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $16,454; average weekly sales $4,113.50.

13. Tobacco Superstore #85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $15,567.50; average weekly sales $3,891.88.

14. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $7,965; average weekly sales $1,991.25.

15. Wal-Mart, #83 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $2,918; average weekly sales $729.50.

16. Brookshire Food Store #81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $-821.50, average weekly sales $-205.38.

It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in net sales and weekly sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.

