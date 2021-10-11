COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday added a significant number of deaths statewide in a one-time correction. The new numbers reflect the addition of COVID-19 deaths of Arkansas residents who died in other states as a result of the pandemic.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,339+3. Month ago: 3,157. Year ago: 610
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39-3. Month ago: 160. Year ago: 74
Total recovered – 3,228. Month ago: 2,936. Year ago: 518
Total number dead – 72+6. See note above. Month ago: 61 deaths. Year ago: 18 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.33, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.06, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,842
Total positive antigen tests – 1,754
Total negative PCR tests – 17,902+8
Total negative antigen tests – 11,676
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.3, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.2, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, October 8
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 0 students.
Current positively rate: 7.17 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 473+1
SAU total active cases – 4+1 students. 0 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 7-2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 836+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11
Total recovered – 799-5
Total number dead – 25+11. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.7, down from 34.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 5.3, up from 5.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,332+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+3
Total recovered – 1,263-3
Total number dead – 37+6. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.7, down from 38.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.1, up from 12.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,373+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29-2
Total recovered – 3,263-2
Total number dead – 81+5. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.4, up from 54.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.9, down from 7.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,632+54
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 138+42
Total recovered – 5,359+8
Total number dead – 133+4. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.7, up from 7.6
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,118
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 101-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 43-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 22
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,366, up from 21,318 total cases. 390+2 deaths.
Webster – 6,447, up from 6,440 total cases. 144 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,990, up from 1,989 total cases. 62 deaths.
Union – 3,921, up from 3,919 total cases. 102 deaths.