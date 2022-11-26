COVID-19

Columbia County had no additional cases of COVID-19 recorded on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428

Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,307

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455

Total Active Cases: 4. Up one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,420

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,632

Total Active Cases: 18. Down four since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,568

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,512

Total Active Cases: 13. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,380

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,930

Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,714

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,924

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 127

Recovered cases: 951,044

Deaths: 12,550. No change since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 151

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

