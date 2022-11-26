Columbia County had no additional cases of COVID-19 recorded on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428
Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,307
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455
Total Active Cases: 4. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,632
Total Active Cases: 18. Down four since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,568
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,512
Total Active Cases: 13. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,380
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,930
Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,714
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,924
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 127
Recovered cases: 951,044
Deaths: 12,550. No change since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 151
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7