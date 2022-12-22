COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508
Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,358
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,472
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,436
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,685
Total Active Cases: 33. Up five since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,606
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,599
Total Active Cases: 33. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,446
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,021
Total Active Cases: 42. Up three since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,776
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 980,122
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 840
Recovered cases: 960,642
Deaths: 12,672. Up five since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 271
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 39
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17