COVID

COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508

Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,358

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,472

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,436

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,685

Total Active Cases: 33. Up five since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,606

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,599

Total Active Cases: 33. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,446

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,021

Total Active Cases: 42. Up three since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,776

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 980,122

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 840

Recovered cases: 960,642

Deaths: 12,672. Up five since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 271

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 39

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you