COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,246
Total Active Cases: 92, down two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,055
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,436
Total Active Cases: 7, down one since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,398
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,531
Total Active Cases: 27, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,459
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,336
Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,167
Total Deaths: 114
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,647
Total Active Cases: 111, down 14 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,345
Total Deaths: 189
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 946,576
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 271
Recovered cases: 925,785
Deaths: 11,993, no change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 294
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19