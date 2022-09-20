COVID-19

COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,246

Total Active Cases: 92, down two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,055

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,436

Total Active Cases: 7, down one since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,398

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,531

Total Active Cases: 27, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,459

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,336

Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,167

Total Deaths: 114

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,647

Total Active Cases: 111, down 14 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,345

Total Deaths: 189

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 946,576

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 271

Recovered cases: 925,785

Deaths: 11,993, no change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 294

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19

