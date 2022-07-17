Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Sunday. Go to these sources for more information:
Texas Tribune, A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had been nicknamed “school shooter,” terrorized girls with gory images, googled info about sociopathy, carried a dead cat. With no criminal record, he turned 18 and bought two AR-15 rifles. … Multiple sources, Southwest Arkansas’ wildfire danger has been elevated to high. … Associated Press, Aussie Cameron Smith has won the British Open, his first major championship. … KTAL NBC 6 News, “This must end',” Texas Ag Commissioner advocates for expanding marijuana use. … KSLA News 12, A well-loved local artist of surreal creatures and alien worlds, Mark Burt has died. … Multiple sources, Four people – three of them teenagers – died Saturday night in a shootout in a Houston neighborhood. … Stars and Stripes, Troop pay bumps, child care and health concerns are the focus of quality-of-life improvements in House version of 2023 NDAA. … Louisiana State Police, The public’s help is sought to learn the identity of a woman who was struck and killed in St. Tammany Parish. … NPR, The Parkland, FL, school shooter — who killed 17 people in 2018 — faces life in prison or the death penalty. Opening statements in his trial begin on Monday. … Associated Press, AP survey of state election officials across the U.S. revealed no problems with ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election that could have affected the results, including from fraud, vandalism or theft. … Texarkana Gazette, If approved by the state, voters could cast their ballots at any of the 22 voting locations in Bowie County, TX.