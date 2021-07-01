Seven letters containing lewd information regarding sexual indecency and sexual assault with a child, and fantasies about similar subject matter with make-believe children, will be allowed in the trial against William Lee Mickles, Circuit Court Judge David Talley ruled on Wednesday.
Mickles’ trial is scheduled for July 19-20.
Motions to exclude the letters from the trial were filed by Mickles’ attorney, public defender Jessica Yarbrough.
Mickles, who is facing charges of sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault, second degree, appeared in court wearing a red and white striped jump suit. Mickles scribbled furiously --passing notes to his attorney the entire time his case was being discussed.
Mickles, 23, was taken to jail October 16, 2019, after his ex-girlfriend, Susan Dunn, called the police to report his abuse of a 6-year-old girl who is non-verbal and autistic, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case written by Magnolia Police Department Lt. Josh Miller.
Dunn and Mickles lived in the same Magnolia apartment complex and Dunn reported being afraid to stay at home alone after her ex-boyfriend was on the run. Dunn became concerned about her child’s safety when she found some letters from Mickles in her apartment approximately 3-4 days prior to October 16, the affidavit reads.
“Dunn stated she learn(ed) Mickles was having sexual thoughts about (the minor). Dunn stated the letters stated Mickles has been touching her daughter’s private area. Dunn states she found another letter that was written by Mickles about him fantasizing about what he would do with her daughter.”
The letters were seized for evidence and Mickles was taken to the Magnolia Police Department where he was interviewed by Miller. Miller asked Mickles if he wrote the letters and he agreed he did.
“Mickles stated that he only wrote the letters to show what could have happened if he continued to go around (the minor),” the affidavit reads. “In one of the letters titled ‘Fantasies/Proof of Intent,’ Mickles gives details on what he fantasizes about. He writes that he fantasizes about having sexual intercourse with (the minor).”
In court Wednesday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips argued for the need of the letters in the trial to show Mickles’ pedophilia as “a sign of a sick and depraved mind.”
Phillips said he would bring up evidence about a 2013 case involving Mickles and a 4-year-old, to which Mickles blurted out, “May 25, 2013,” before Yarbrough could direct him to stop speaking.
Three letters which will be allowed in the trial were written before Mickles was arrested and four were written after he was in jail. Talley pondered why Mickles had written letters after he had been advised of his rights.
“Sir can I say something,” Mickles asked after Talley wondered aloud on this point.
Talley told him he could not speak right now.
Yarbrough argued the letters would prejudice a jury and said her client cannot control himself about the writing.
“You honor, he has an anti-social disorder. He has an issue that he just writes stuff,” she said.
Phillips said Thursday is the last day Mickles may take a plea offer. He said he is no longer surprised what people decide about what to do in court.
“I quit trying,” he said. “No, I do not have a feeling of what he will do.”
The affidavit also explains that Lt. Miller asked Mickles if he ever did anything inappropriate with Dunn’s child and he originally said no. However, he then admitted to giving her a bath and washing her too much and changing her diaper and then wiping too much.
Dunn told Lt. Miller she never gave Mickles permission to change her child’s diaper or bathe her.
Dunn noted that after Mickles wrote the letters she had noticed a difference in her child’s behavior. She told officers she does not like to be wiped when having a dirty diaper, and does not like being undressed. She also said her child does not like being in her room in the dark.
Sexual indecency with a child is a Class D felony with a prison term up to six years, and a fine up to $10,000.
Sexual assault second degree is a Class B felony. It has a sentence between five and 20 years, and a fine up to $15,000.