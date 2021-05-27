By Thursday night, locally heavy rainfall from widespread showers and thunderstorms can produce isolated flash flooding, especially along the U.S. 82 corridor in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said early Thursday that showers and thunderstorms will return across the region Thursday night and into Friday morning.
This activity will be associated with a squall line, and some of these storms can be strong to severe, particularly north of Interstate 20.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat with this activity.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.92 inches of rain from thunderstorm activity Tuesday and early Wednesday. This raises the May rainfall total to 2.92 inches, and 33.25 inches for the calendar year.