Active COVID-19 cases rose by two in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, and up by one in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties in South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,476
Total Active Cases: 29. Up one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,343
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,467
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,433
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,663
Total Active Cases: 19. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,598
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,588
Total Active Cases: 47. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,421
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,998
Total Active Cases: 43. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,753
Total Deaths: 200. Last death recorded December 12.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 976,277
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 640
Recovered cases: 957,244
Deaths: 12,647. Up nine since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 263
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19