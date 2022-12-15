COVID

Active COVID-19 cases rose by two in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, and up by one in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties in South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,476

Total Active Cases: 29. Up one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,343

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,467

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,433

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,663

Total Active Cases: 19. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,598

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,588

Total Active Cases: 47. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,421

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,998

Total Active Cases: 43. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,753

Total Deaths: 200. Last death recorded December 12.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 976,277

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 640

Recovered cases: 957,244

Deaths: 12,647. Up nine since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 263

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19

