The Columbia County Quorum Court voted last week to send an ordinance which would give elected officials a 15 percent raise and all employees a 10 percent raise to the Finance Committee meeting for discussion before it comes back in front of the full court.
That meeting will be at noon on September 29 at the County Annex building and is open to the public.
Most of the Justice of the Peace members voted for the motion to the Finance Committee, but two did not. One was Justice of the Peace District 4 Penny Cook who said abstain when called on to vote. Cook explained her vote after the meeting.
“Because I’m 100 percent in favor of this ordinance,” Cook said. “Our county employees have been moved to the side. We’ve been presented with the information and the county is able to do it. I’m 100 percent in favor of the department heads and employees getting raises they deserve.”
The other member of the court who did not vote to send the ordinance back to the Finance Committee was Justice of the Peace District 9 Burnie Sharp.
“Everything should have come to the budget committee meeting,” Sharp said. “I don’t think it is fair to all county employees for the Sheriff’s Department to get all they can get (in raises). The Sheriff’s Department has a dangerous job, but I didn’t see an emergency reason for their raises. I want to do everything at the same time.”
At the August 21 meeting finance committee members voted to recommend a $50,000 base salary for deputies which increases by rank. This item was approved unanimously by the full court last Monday night.
Justice of the Peace District 5 Jeremy Langley, who is the chair of the Finance Committee, took issue with the ordinance, the last on Monday night’s agenda, because he did not think it should go to a vote before the full court before going through the Finance Committee.
Langley told the court he wanted to make it clear that he is in 100 percent support of all county employees receiving a cost-of-living adjustment and said he thinks they deserve it. He said he just didn’t think the ordinance was the way to do it.
The Finance Committee chair also took issue with how the county’s budget would be able to pay for the 15 percent increases for elected officials and 10 percent raise for all county employees.
“While this ordinance will only increase the 2023 budget by $138,151, it will add a burden of over $500,000 to the 2024 budget and every budget thereafter,” Langley said to the court, reading from his notes. “I asked for 2024 revenue projections, but was told they were not yet available. Then in an email dated the same day (Wednesday, Sept. 6) Treasurer (Selena) Blair told the Finance Committee that “noteworthy increases for 2024 projections include interest income, property taxes, and sales tax revenue. If we know what noteworthy increases are already in the projections, why are the projections not available? Without the 2024 projections, we do not know if we can afford this raise.”
Blair did not attend Monday’s meeting as she was attending an out-of-town meeting.
Columbia County Judge Doug Fields said he thinks Langley and the committee will get the answers they need at the Finance Committee meeting at the end of this month.
“From Jeremy’s point of view, he is new, and he was looking at a particular process and that’s fine,” Fields said. “We tried to speed this process up to mainly get hourly raises. Normally we do it all at the same time. He wanted a little bit more. I think we will give them the numbers they want and see if we can explain it.”
In a phone interview following the meeting, Fields said in the past the county has taken what he considers too long between pay increases for its employees. He said this year, when Sheriff Leroy Martin asked for salaries for his deputies to be raised so that he could be competitive to attract officers and also to cover the dangerous nature of their jobs during the August 21 Finance Committee meeting.
“The 20 percent raise the sheriff's office got, some of their employees are making less than that. On a normal basis if the sheriff’s thing had not come around, I would say after this low percentage COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) doing it yearly as a small percent,” Fields said. “I don’t like the norm. The norm is for the county to go five to six years and not do anything then do large wage adjustments. I think the last raise was 6 percent and that has been three years.”
Fields said he had tried to speed up the process due to the needs to keep all employees feeling as their needs were being met.
“It’s bad when you have one set of employees and then you give them a raise and other employees are just waiting to see what they are going to get,” Fields said. “It split the county a little bit.”
Langley made the point during the Monday meeting that the ordinance was placed on the agenda in a way that circumvents the normal budgetary process.
“Something of this magnitude really ought to be passed through the Finance Committee where the request can be properly vetted, discussion can be held in a legal, open setting, and an agreement can be reached before it comes to the full Quorum Court’s agenda.”
Also at Monday's meeting, members of the Magnolia Police Department, Magnolia Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff's department and a member of Arkansas State were invited to the meeting to be honored for their service in regards to the meeting being held on Sept. 11.
Fields also ordered a red, white and blue bouquet for the meeting as well.