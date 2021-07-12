COVID_19_numbers_7_12_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,459+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+10

Total recovered – 2,355+4

Total number dead – 58+1

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 349

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1 student

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.7, up from 29.5

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 569+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-1

Total recovered – 553+2

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, up from 24

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 900+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+2

Total recovered – 866+2

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, up from 24.2

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,507+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57+2

Total recovered – 2,387+11

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38,6, up from 38.5

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,156+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+4

Total recovered – 4,018+5

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.4, up from 26.3

