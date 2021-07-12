COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,459+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+10
Total recovered – 2,355+4
Total number dead – 58+1
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 349
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1 student
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.7, up from 29.5
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 569+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-1
Total recovered – 553+2
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, up from 24
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 900+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+2
Total recovered – 866+2
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, up from 24.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,507+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57+2
Total recovered – 2,387+11
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38,6, up from 38.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,156+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+4
Total recovered – 4,018+5
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.4, up from 26.3