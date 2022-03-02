The City of Magnolia on Monday revealed a newly-designed official city seal and logo that will be free to use for anyone in the community.
The designs, which are part of a local re-branding campaign, include both a formal seal, as well as a more informal logo. Each logo features the same one-of-a-kind Magnolia blossom illustration at the heart of the design.
“A lot of time went in to getting these designs where they are now,” said Ellie Baker, director of the city’s Economic Development office.
“You will not find this blossom design anywhere else.”
The new official government seal features a rounded, coin-like design with 10 small stars, and three primary colors -- blue, green, and white -- as well as a small yellow highlight at the center of the Magnolia blossom. The only text on the logo reads: The City of Magnolia Arkansas. Est. 1852.
The seal also features two alternative designs, each with a primary green- or blue-squared background instead of the traditional circular white look. The scheme was chosen because of its simplistic, clean and modern look, according to Baker, and can be used by anyone.
“They just look clean," she said, "If you want to use these logos, please use them. If you want to use these colors, please use them.”
The new secondary city logos are designed more for informal and marketing use, according to Baker. The rectangular graphics still feature the same Magnolia blossom illustration at the center of the emblem, as well as the green, blue, white, and yellow color scheme, but they are more at home in the window of a local business or on a graphic t-shirt. The informal logo also includes the same alternative background colors as the formal seal.
The main purpose of the new designs is all about branding, consistency, and originality for Magnolia, according to Baker. As someone who formerly presided over the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, she knew all too well how inconsistent the city had been with its branding.
“I would use up to 10 different logos when I was Chamber director,” she said. “Most of (the designs) would be found on the internet. There was just no consistency; Magnolia had no brand identity.”
With the new designs, however, any problems with uniformity and originality have been solved. Both new logos were made specifically for Magnolia with aid from Entergy Arkansas and the Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas. The artistic backbone of the project was Thrive, Inc., a West Helena-based graphic design firm that helps communities re-brand themselves.
Community members also helped find the best look and feel for the emblems.
“We got a group of (local) leaders together, and we had kind of a brand discovery process,” added Baker. “… Whenever we thought about what we should incorporate into the new logo, it always led back to Magnolia blossom. There was really no other option. We’d be crazy not to use the blossom.”
The blossom art was created by a Thrive, Inc., graphic designer, and cannot be found anywhere else on the web or in print.
To help roll out the new logos, the city has made all of the new graphics free to use for the public -- that means no copyright constraints. The city has also created a new branding guide for local businesses and organizations to help bring the new designs to the forefront of the community.
“We will email (the guide) out to anyone who wants it,” Baker said. “We want to look as consistent as possible as a town.”
An official unveiling of the new logos, including a moveable mural, will be held at Magnolia’s downtown Square Park on March 12 at 1:30 p.m.
The event will be open to the public.