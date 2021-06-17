Columbia County lawmen are investigating an apparent homicide in Waldo.
Travares Kimbell, 37, of Waldo was found shot to death after deputies were dispatched to a home on Center Street in Waldo about 11:08 p.m.
A brief statement said that the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, Waldo Police Department, and Magnolia Police Department have been working on this case since the shooting.
Members of the public with information about Kimbell’s death may call Central Dispatch at 870- 234-5655.
Kimbell’s death is the second homicide case in Columbia County this year. There were six homicides/justifiable homicides in the county last year.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com .