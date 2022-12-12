Severe storms and heavy rain are possible in Columbia County and South Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Passage of a cold front will also bring sharply lower temperatures.
Storms after noon Tuesday could be severe and produce heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Winds will be from the south at 10 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Columbia County residents may expect between 1-2 inches of rain.
Storms should end by midnight with up to one-quarter to one-half inch of new rain possible.
With passage of the front, daytime highs through Sunday will be around 50, with overnight lows at or below freezing. Conditions will be fairly clear through the end of the week, with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance for rain on Sunday night with lows in the mid 30s.