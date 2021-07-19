COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,486+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40-4
Total recovered – 2,388+14
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 1 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 574+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1
Total recovered – 557+2
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.3, down from 24.4
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 924+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25+4
Total recovered – 874+2
Total number dead – 25
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.7, up from 24.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,551+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 61-13
Total recovered – 2,426+13
Total number dead – 64+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.3, up from 39.1, no change.
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,196+17
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+10
Total recovered – 4,033+7
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, no change