COVID-19

COVID-19 statewide figures on Saturday. The Arkansas Department of Health hasn't posted an update for Monday.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,486+10

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40-4

Total recovered – 2,388+14

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 1 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 574+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1

Total recovered – 557+2

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.3, down from 24.4

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 924+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25+4

Total recovered – 874+2

Total number dead – 25

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.7, up from 24.5

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,551+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 61-13

Total recovered – 2,426+13

Total number dead – 64+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.3, up from 39.1, no change.

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,196+17

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+10

Total recovered – 4,033+7

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, no change

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you