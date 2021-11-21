Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales of $428,028.50 in October, up slightly from $427,370 in September, according to a report released this week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
For October, Columbia County had winnings of $252,727 awarded, down from $254,817 awarded in September.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $46,324,674, according to the ASL report. This is down from $48,243,483 in September. For October, winnings of $30,569,137 were awarded statewide, compared to $29,854,214 awarded in September.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded as follows for October.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $65,264.50 in October, with winnings of $38,729 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $556,507 in October, with winnings of $372,449 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $136,962.50 in October, with winnings of $94,495 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $738,457 in October, with winnings of $471,236 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $200,915 in October, with winnings of $130,860 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $730,771 in October, with winnings of $718,196 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,133,355 in October, with winnings of $1,097,966 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of October.
Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $67,900; online sales $18,815; total sales $86,715.
Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $46,400; online sales $9,389; total sales $55,789.
Dixie Mart No. 28, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $27,200; online sales $4,570; total sales $31,770
E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, instant sales $26,800; online sales $3,508; total sales $30,308.
Dixie Mart No. 25, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $24,400; online sales $2,915; total sales $27,315.
Dixie Mart No. 21, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $18,900; online sales $5,127; total sales $24,027.
Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, instant sales $20,976; online sales $2,175; total sales $23,151.
Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, instant sales $21,600; online sales $1,496; total sales $23,096.
Dixie Mart No. 23, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, instant sales $16,200; online sales $6,460; total sales $22,660.
Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $14,600; online sales $7,065; total sales $21,665.
Emerson Food Mart, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, instant sales $16,200; online sales $4,565; total sales $20,765.
Dixie Mart No. 27, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $14,700; online sales $2,696; total sales $17,396.
Murphy USA 6925, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, instant sales $11,815; online sales $3,234; total sales $15,049.
Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $11,300; online sales $3,410; total sales $14,710.
Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, instant sales $10,700; online sales $2,004; total sales $12,704.
Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $797; online sales $335; total sales $1,132.
Brookshire Food Store No. 81, 1062 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales -$264; online sales $44; total sales -$220.
It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in instant sales and total sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.