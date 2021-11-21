ASL_Logo_Color_2c_gradient

Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales of $428,028.50 in October, up slightly from $427,370 in September, according to a report released this week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.

For October, Columbia County had winnings of $252,727 awarded, down from $254,817 awarded in September.

Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $46,324,674, according to the ASL report. This is down from $48,243,483 in September. For October, winnings of $30,569,137 were awarded statewide, compared to $29,854,214 awarded in September.

The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded as follows for October.

Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $65,264.50 in October, with winnings of $38,729 awarded.

Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $556,507 in October, with winnings of $372,449 awarded.

Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $136,962.50 in October, with winnings of $94,495 awarded.

Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $738,457 in October, with winnings of $471,236 awarded.

Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $200,915 in October, with winnings of $130,860 awarded.

Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $730,771 in October, with winnings of $718,196 awarded.

Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,133,355 in October, with winnings of $1,097,966 awarded.

Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of October.

Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $67,900; online sales $18,815; total sales $86,715.

Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $46,400; online sales $9,389; total sales $55,789.

Dixie Mart No. 28, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $27,200; online sales $4,570; total sales $31,770

E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, instant sales $26,800; online sales $3,508; total sales $30,308.

Dixie Mart No. 25, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $24,400; online sales $2,915; total sales $27,315.

Dixie Mart No. 21, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $18,900; online sales $5,127; total sales $24,027.

Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, instant sales $20,976; online sales $2,175; total sales $23,151.

Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, instant sales $21,600; online sales $1,496; total sales $23,096.

Dixie Mart No. 23, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, instant sales $16,200; online sales $6,460; total sales $22,660.

Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $14,600; online sales $7,065; total sales $21,665.

Emerson Food Mart, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, instant sales $16,200; online sales $4,565; total sales $20,765.

Dixie Mart No. 27, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales $14,700; online sales $2,696; total sales $17,396.

Murphy USA 6925, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, instant sales $11,815; online sales $3,234; total sales $15,049.

Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, instant sales $11,300; online sales $3,410; total sales $14,710.

Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, instant sales $10,700; online sales $2,004; total sales $12,704.

Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, instant sales $797; online sales $335; total sales $1,132.

Brookshire Food Store No. 81, 1062 E. Main St., Magnolia, instant sales -$264; online sales $44; total sales -$220.

It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in instant sales and total sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you