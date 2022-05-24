The Magnolia Boys and Girls Club has lost its executive director after less than two years at the job.
Announced to the public Monday, Chris Ludwig, sports and facilities director at the 1600 Hollensworth Street complex, said that Deneisa Jamerson, has resigned. Today is her last day at work.
According to her social media profiles, Jamerson started with the El Dorado Boys and Girls Club in 2013 and had been with the Magnolia location since August 2020. The resignation comes less than two years after longtime Magnolia Boys and Girls Club head David Smith announced his retirement. The Magnolia resident had been with the local sports, recreation, and after-school nonprofit for 30 years. From 1990 until October 2020, Smith had overseen the day-to-day operations of the 1600 Hollensworth Street facility. During his retirement announcement in July 2020, he stated that he regularly worked 60 hours or more per week.
On Monday, Ludwig did not publicly issue any reasoning for Jamerson’s departure and did not issue any updates on the future of the executive director position – only saying that the former Club director had given her resignation “a few weeks ago.”
Under Jamerson’s leadership, the Magnolia Boys and Girls Club successfully lobbied for an additional $15,000 per year in contracted financial aid from the City of Magnolia. The move was part of a longstanding municipal agreement with the local organization to help fulfill after-school and recreational needs for area children.
The deal has been in place throughout multiple city leadership tenures, with some estimates dating the agreement back some three decades. Until 2022, the city’s annual contribution was $35,000.
The $50,000 contribution agreement is currently valid through the end of the year but the aid contract is approved on a yearly basis as part of the Magnolia City Council’s annual year-end budgetary discussions. The approval to increase the annual donation came as the city was experiencing consecutive years of increased local tax revenues. On Monday, Magnolia Alderman James Jefferson questioned whether the $50,000 amount would remain, should the city suffer any setbacks or decreases in its annual tax intake.
“That’s something we will have to discuss at the Council’s finance meeting at the end of the year,” answered Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann. “Our first priority is keeping our own doors open.”
Jamerson also oversaw the end of a capital campaign that raised over $300,000 to help fund a new roof on that office and gymnasium complex at the Magnolia Boys Club's primary facility.
COST OF OPERATION AND GROWTH IN ATTENDANCE
As for the overall youth participation at the local organization, Ludwig – who was present to update the council on the club’s finances – said that numbers are booming compared to last year.
According to Ludwig, spring baseball and softball participation have increased by 187 children over a one-year span. The total number of children and teens now involved in the two sports sits at around 400.
“We have seven-, eight-, nine-, and 10-year-olds that have never played baseball before they came out (to the Boys and Girls Club),” said Ludwig.
Most of the club’s recreational expenses, according to its estimated 2022 budget, come by way of general utilities -- mainly lighting the multiple ball fields for evening games -- and supplying baseball and softball uniforms, as well as umpire salaries. The total cost to fund the sport this year is estimated to be $12,000.
That figure is up nearly $1,500 over 2021, due to cost increases.
The largest growth among sports is expected in flag football. According to estimates, the activity will cost the Magnolia Boys and Girls Club about $6,000 to host this fall. The cost of football, unlike baseball and softball, has actually remained the same, according to the Club’s 2022 projected budget. One reason for the steady figure, according to Ludwig, is due to the National Football League footing the bill the purchase of new jerseys for youth football participants every year.
“They update and redesign them every year,” Ludwig said.
The executive also noted that projected numbers in all sports, including volleyball and basketball, are estimated to increase in 2022.
“Since we’ve had such growth in baseball and softball, I think it will trickle down to the other sports,” Ludwig added. “That’s what I hope.”
A full breakdown of estimated expenses for sports at the Magnolia Boys and Girls Club is as follows:
Baseball and Softball - $12,000
Flag Football - $6,000
Basketball - $1,500
Volleyball - $1,000
Soccer was listed on the 2021 budget at $1,148 to fund, but the sport was not on the 2022 budget. The sport, according to the club, has extremely low interest locally.
To take part in these activities, membership at the Magnolia Boys and Girls Club is required. The annual fee is $45 per member or $20 for families that qualify for free or reduced lunch at the public school system. If a family cannot afford either membership option, Ludwig stated that local children will always be welcome to play at no charge.
“We’re not going to turn anyone away to play … or to become a member just to come after school,” he said.
Youth sports are what the club may be most known for, but its most expensive and, perhaps most vital benefit to Magnolia comes via its after-school initiatives. The local organization serves as one of the biggest supervision centers in the city every weekday for much of the year.
On Monday, Ludwig noted that almost 130 children showed up at the facility to participate in after-school activities. That number is nearly four times over last year when only about 36 children and teenagers visited the club on a daily basis.
“When we started, it was during COVID,” he added. “Now, we’re at 126 today.”
While at the facility, meals are also provided during the school year and during the club’s summer camp season -- which lasts about eight weeks. Due to stress on the staffing numbers, the summer program is capped at 70 entrants. Those slots have already been fulfilled, according to Ludwig.
During the summer months, children will be provided with two USDA-approved meals per day. These offerings contribute to a significant expense for the club.
“(Meal costs) have increased significantly,” Ludwig said. “The price jumped from $11,000 last year to $16,000 this year. Just the summer camp alone will cost around $11,000.”
The facility director also stated that, due to astronomical spikes in transportation and fuel costs, just shipping the meals to Magnolia cost the organization around $3,000.
“That’s a huge increase,” he added.
Food costs are high for the club, but after-school programming, as well as funding mentorship and tutoring initiatives are also significant. According to its 2022 budget, the cost of each program is estimated at $16,000 and $13,000, respectively.
The annual membership to the Magnolia B&GC also covers all after-school activities, as well as sports.
In total, the local organization is expected to spend approximately $65,000 on providing Magnolia youths with daily supervision, meals, and recreation. That means that every penny of the city’s increased annual contribution will be used directly at the local facility -- and then some.
“This is an absolutely essential service that the city needs,” said Magnolia Alderman Jamie Waller last year during city budget discussions. “… We’ve got to keep the Boys and Girls Club going.”