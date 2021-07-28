Extremely hot weather across the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s region, including the Entergy service territory, may drive increased energy usage for the next few days.
The power utility warns that the heat wave could create an overall demand for power that exceeds generation capacity and a request for customers to voluntarily conserve power.
Additionally, MISO has notified utilities to follow procedures for emergency conditions. At this time, however, MISO has not indicated a power shortage will occur.
Columbia County, with neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana, will be under a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said maximum heat index values of 105 to 107 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and humid conditions will continue across the region throughout the remainder of this week through this weekend, with heat indices nearing or exceeding 105 degrees each day.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday over East Texas and North Louisiana, as an upper-level disturbance lingers over these areas.
Any showers and thunderstorms will become more isolated Thursday through the weekend over Deep East Texas and North Central Louisiana, as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds southeast into the region.
This will also result in the hottest temperatures so far this summer across the area, with readings nearing 100 degrees.
However, a weak cool front will begin to drift south into the region Monday, which will focus an increase in showers and thunderstorms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures.
Entergy said in a statement on Tuesday that power plants and transmission operators are taking steps to help ensure sufficient power will be available for its customers. These include taking action to reduce risk of tripping generating stations offline and proactively guarding employees against the effects of the heat by using hydration and frequent cooling breaks.
These are extreme conditions creating potentially high demand for electricity over the next few days. Customers can help by only using appliances in their homes if necessary including:
-- Using a microwave oven to cook or use an outside grill. Avoid using the stove or oven.
-- Launder clothes and wash dishes in the early morning or late evening or set your timer to have them run overnight. Turn off the heat dry setting on your dishwasher.
Entergy has been a member of MISO, one of the nation's largest regional transmission organizations, since December 2013. MISO is a not-for-profit member-based organization that ensures reliable, cost-effective delivery of electricity across all or parts of 15 U.S. states and one Canadian province. In cooperation with stakeholders, MISO manages approximately 65,000 miles of high-voltage transmission and 200,000 megawatts of power-generating resources across its footprint.