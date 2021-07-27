Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of June with a negative EBITDA of $159,108.
Net revenue for the month was $1,814,360. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart told the Magnolia Regional Medical System board on Monday that in-patient admissions were up to 74. She said clinic visits had increased to 914. There were 94 surgeries. Emergency room visits were up to 822.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $73,297, including $63,593 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $167,053.
Gross revenue is $43,105,423, with a net revenue of $17,569,509 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $147,390.
The net labor expense is $12,734,891. Non-operating income for the year is $2,900,758 including $435,518 in sales tax revenue.
Stewart said everything she has submitted to the city for reimbursements has been paid in full.
Board president Dr. John Alexander said it seems that the sale tax issue has been resolved.
In other board news:
-- Renovations are under way at the LifeSmart Center and are expected to be completed by the end of June. An open house is scheduled for August. The majority of the renovations were completed with COVID funding. There will be 12 rooms that can be used as COVID patient rooms if necessary. The renovation also includes two treatment rooms.
-- With changes in the UAMS residency program, the hospital will no longer have regular staffing by student residents. To fill these vacancies, physicians from the staffing agency that provides emergency room services will also be covering in-patients.
The next meeting will be August 23.