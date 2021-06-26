COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,400+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22-1
Total recovered – 2,322+2
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.61, up from 28.57
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 559+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3+1
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.42, down from 24.49
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 880
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23-4
Total recovered – 833+13
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.19, up from 23.13
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,434+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44+6
Total recovered – 2,327+2
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.33, up from 37.19
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,119+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+1
Total recovered – 3,990+1
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.35, up from 25.28