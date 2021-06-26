COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,400+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22-1

Total recovered – 2,322+2

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.61, up from 28.57

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 559+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3+1

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.42, down from 24.49

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 880

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23-4

Total recovered – 833+13

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.19, up from 23.13

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,434+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44+6

Total recovered – 2,327+2

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.33, up from 37.19

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,119+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+1

Total recovered – 3,990+1

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.35, up from 25.28

