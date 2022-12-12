The body of a man was found Sunday morning inside a burned mobile home in Waldo.
Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said the house apparently burned on Thursday night. A neighbor noticed the destroyed house on Friday, but the fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday morning.
Loe said that an area man was reported missing on Thursday. The man’s vehicle was discovered Sunday in front of the mobile home.
A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the man’s remains, Loe said.
The body hasn’t been officially identified. It was sent to the State Medical Examiner in Little Rock for identification and determination of the cause of death.
The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.