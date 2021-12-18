COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,468+8. Month ago: 3,402. Year ago: 1,393
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+6. Month ago: 12. Year ago: 118
Total recovered – 3,355+2. Month ago: 3,316. Year ago: 1,237
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 38 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.08, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.36, up from 12.33
Total positive PCR tests – 1,912+2
Total positive antigen tests – 1,808+6
Total negative PCR tests – 19,151+25
Total negative antigen tests – 12,822+14
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.1, down from 43.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.6, up from 10.5
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, December 17
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 5 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 1 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 8 students.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester.)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 877+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1
Total recovered – 842
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.5, up from 34.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.7, up from 5.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,438+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16
Total recovered – 1,380
Total number dead – 42+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.2, up from 41.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.7, up from 11.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,555+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57+1
Total recovered – 3,410+3
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.3, up from 54.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.2, down from 7.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,169+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 111+3
Total recovered – 5,905+5
Total number dead – 148+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.0, up from 39.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.9, up from 8.8
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,098
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 51+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 12-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 4
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,398, up from 22,368 total cases. 411+1 deaths.
Webster – 6,904, up from 6,898 total cases. 152 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,069, no change in total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,299, up from 4,296 total cases. 112 deaths.