About a dozen Magnolia homes will soon have a change of address, but the residents won’t have to move.
The Magnolia Planning Commission on Monday approved a name change for the stretch of road north from Southern Arkansas University to just past the Old Country Club addition.
The road, now known officially as the “Old McNeil Road,” will become “Mulerider Trail.”
It’s part of an effort by resident Jay Click to have the entire stretch of road from the SAU campus to the Town of McNeil redesignated as “Mulerider Trail.”
At present, Old McNeil Road becomes Columbia County Road 13 for about two miles until it reaches the southern city limits of McNeil, where it becomes Mulberry Street.
Click’s goal is to pay tribute to SAU’s early athletic history.
According to Dr. James Willis’ 2009 book, “Southern Arkansas University: The Mulerider School’s Centennial History, 1909-2009,” the unique name of the university’s sports mascot evolved from a coach’s offhand comment.
“Shortly after Thanksgiving in 1912, young men from the football team of the Third District Agricultural School (TDAS) rode mules to Coach George Ruford Turrentine’s home north of the campus. In that year’s final game, they had played a scoreless tie game with Fordyce High School at TDAS on ‘Turkey Day,’ November 28, and they wanted to talk over the season with the coach.
“It was not unusual for young men in the rural South to ride mules; as the animal used most often in Southern agriculture, they were easily available. In the school’s early years, football teams may have ridden mules occasionally to reach McNeil, five miles north of TDAS. It was there that they caught the Cotton Belt train to away games. … A few days after the Fordyce game, Coach Turrentine invited the players to dinner at his home, also located on the road to McNeil. As the riders dismounted in his yard, Turrentine walked onto his porch and shouted a greeting, ‘My Mule Riders!’ This was the first known occasion when the name Muleriders was used for the football team,” Dr. Willis wrote.
Click said he has worked for months to survey and inform residents along the road about his proposal. There are 13 occupied homes on the road that are within the Magnolia City Limits. Eleven of the owners signed a petition to support the name change, he said.
There are 61 homes along the affected highway segment, Click said.
A meeting about the proposed change was held in February, with all of the residents along the road from Magnolia to McNeil invited. Their choice of “Mulerider Trail” was almost unanimous, Click said.
Of the 61 property owners, 40 signed a petition for a name change. Nine declined, nine houses were not inhabited, and three were “non-responsive,” Click said.
He'll have to work with County Judge Doug Fields and McNeil Mayor Dana Harris to have the other portions of the road renamed.
Click said Harris has indicated that she’d like to have some type of historic marker or small park created in McNeil to recognize the end of “Mulerider Trail.” For his part, Click wants to work toward having the road added to the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.
The Magnolia Planning Commission’s vote was not unanimous. Commissioner Zachery Talley said that while he liked the idea, “To me, Old McNeil Road itself – the name – has its own history. I feel like we are taking the place of that. Personally, I don’t feel comfortable with this.”
Commissioner Christine Durham made the motion to approve the name change for the segment in the Magnolia City Limits. Scott White seconded the motion. They were joined by Neca Pharr, Natalie Coleman, Julia Nipper and Calvin Daniel.