COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada County, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311
Total Active Cases: 12, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,198
Total Deaths: 101, last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,444
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,413
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,582
Total Active Cases: 11, up one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,526
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,397
Total Active Cases: 25, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,253
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,760
Total Active Cases: 30, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,536
Total Deaths: 192
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 954,076
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 100
Recovered cases: 938,174
Deaths: 12,301, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 192
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 26
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12