COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada County, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311

Total Active Cases: 12, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,198

Total Deaths: 101, last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,444

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,413

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,582

Total Active Cases: 11, up one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,526

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,397

Total Active Cases: 25, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,253

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,760

Total Active Cases: 30, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,536

Total Deaths: 192

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 954,076

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 100

Recovered cases: 938,174

Deaths: 12,301, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 192

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 26

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12

