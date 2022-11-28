Three funding requests are set to come before the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday.
The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office.
Mulerider Athletics wants $4,000 for its “Camping With the Champs” baseball came on December 4.
Leadership Magnolia requests $2,880 for its annual poker tournament that will benefit the Area Agency on Aging.
The Southern Arkansas University Jazz Festival requests $7,000.
Camping With the Champs will feature SAU baseball players, and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Packy Naughton and assistant coach Jamie Pogue for the three-hour camp. Money is requested to pay the travel expenses for the St. Louis visitors, and to provide souvenirs for about 125 camp attendees.
Leadership Magnolia seeks money for its March 11, 2023 tournament at Magnolia Arts. It will go toward prize money, event space rental, advertising and catering. Proceeds will help the Area Agency on Aging remodel a room for recreation that will include a dance floor, walking track and exercise equipment.
The Jazz Festival is set for March 4, 2023 at SAU. The event expects to draw about 500 high school and SAU band students, and community members. There will be a day of high school jazz performances, professional master classes instruction in jazz music, and a performance by the SAU Jazz Ensemble. The money will be used to pay for three guest performers from North Carolina and Wisconsin.