The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism awarded this week $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 35 counties across the state.
The grants fall into two categories: Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.
Matching grant recipients in South Arkansas:
Horatio (Sevier County) to improve Hendrix Sports Complex adding new play equipment border timbers, engineered wood fiber and ADA access – $24,990.00
Miller County for play equipment, a pavilion, parking and a sidewalk at Alex Smith County Park – $78,336.20
Prescott (Nevada County) to provide a shade structure and basketball goals for Prescott City Park; to construct an ADA-accessible parking pad that will connect to the concession stand, install a chain link fence, lighting and a gravel parking lot at McRae Park – $36,676.15
The 2023 FUN Park grant recipients in South Arkansas:
Arkansas City (Desha County) to install a basketball court and pavilion – $100,000.
Buckner (Lafayette County) to include a walking trail, play equipment, a sidewalk and remove old play equipment at Leroy Brown Memorial Park – $99,997.30.
Emmet (Nevada County) to construct a multi-purpose pavilion with electrical and water access, repair existing walking trail and parking at Fireman’s Park – $100,000.
McNab (Hempstead County) to rehabilitate walking trail and add benches – $99,991.20.
Rison (Cleveland County) to include sensory stations, benches and parking at Veterans Park and Powell Park – $99,968.