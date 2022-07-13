Columbia County will remain under a heat advisory on Wednesday, with heat values above 105 degrees expected.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport includes in the advisory area portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas.
The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon across the region, near a weak surface front and associated upper-level disturbance.
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing locally gusty or damaging winds will be possible, before diminishing during the evening.
Additional isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday mainly over Lower East Texas and North Louisiana near the surface front, exiting the area to the south by sunset.
Slightly cooler temperatures and mostly dry conditions will follow this weak frontal passage Thursday through this weekend, before isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area Monday.